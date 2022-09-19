China's August coal imports from Russia hits 5-year high on peak summer demand

SINGAPORE, Sept 20 (Reuters) - China's coal imports from Russia rose in August, outstripping the high level set in the prior month and hitting the highest level in at least five years, as power utilities sought overseas supplies to meet the soaring demand in extreme hot weather.

Arrivals of Russian coal last month reached 8.54 million tonnes, up from the previous peak of 7.42 million tonnes in July and 57% higher than in the same period last year, data from the General Administration of Customs showed on Tuesday.

The monthly figure was the highest since comparable statistics began in 2017.

(Reporting by Muyu Xu; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

