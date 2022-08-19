China's Aug 1-17 coal output up 19% yr/yr

China's coal output between August 1 and August 17 surged 19% from the same period a year earlier, the National Energy Administration said on Friday, as miners boosted production to meet soaring power demand in the heatwave.

Daily coal output reached 12.33 million tonnes during the period, up from an average of 12.02 million tonnes in July but lower than a peak of 12.77 million tonnes hit in March.

