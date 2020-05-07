US Markets

China's April trade surplus with U.S. widens to $22.87 bln

Stella Qiu Reuters
Ryan Woo Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/JASON LEE

China's trade surplus with the United States stood at $22.87 billion in April, Reuters calculation based on Chinese customs data showed on Thursday.

That was much bigger than a surplus of $15.33 billion in March.

For the first four months of the year, China's trade surplus with the United States totalled $63.68 billion.

Darkening the trade outlook, the Trump administration is "turbocharging" an initiative to remove global industrial supply chains from China as it weighs new tariffs to punish Beijing for its handling of the coronavirus outbreak.

(Reporting by Stella Qiu and Ryan Woo; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

