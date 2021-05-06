US Markets

China's April soybean imports rise as delayed cargoes arrive

Contributors
Hallie Gu Reuters
Dominique Patton Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/CHINA DAILY

China's soybean imports in April rose from a year earlier, boosted by the arrival of some delayed cargoes, customs data showed on Friday.

BEIJING, May 7(Reuters) - China's soybean imports in April rose from a year earlier, boosted by the arrival of some delayed cargoes, customs data showed on Friday.

China, the world's top importer of soybeans, brought in 7.45 million tonnes of the oilseed in April, up 11% from 6.714 million tonnes a year earlier, General Administration of Customs data showed.

(Reporting by Hallie Gu and Dominique Patton; Editing by Neil Fullick)

((Hallie.Gu@thomsonreuters.com; +86 10 56692120; Reuters Messaging: hallie.gu.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

Commodities

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular