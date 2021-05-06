China's April soybean imports rise as delayed cargoes arrive

BEIJING, May 7(Reuters) - China's soybean imports in April rose from a year earlier, boosted by the arrival of some delayed cargoes, customs data showed on Friday.

China, the world's top importer of soybeans, brought in 7.45 million tonnes of the oilseed in April, up 11% from 6.714 million tonnes a year earlier, General Administration of Customs data showed.

(Reporting by Hallie Gu and Dominique Patton; Editing by Neil Fullick)

