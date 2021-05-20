US Markets

China's April soybean imports from Brazil surge from previous month

Contributors
Hallie Gu Reuters
Shivani Singh Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/CHINA STRINGER NETWORK

China's soybean imports from Brazil surged in April from the previous month, customs data showed on Thursday, as cargoes that had been delayed by poor weather cleared customs.

BEIJING, May 20 (Reuters) - China's soybean imports from Brazil surged in April from the previous month, customs data showed on Thursday, as cargoes that had been delayed by poor weather cleared customs.

China, the world's top importer of soybeans, brought in 5.08 million tonnes of the oilseed from top supplier Brazil in April, up from only 315,334 tonnes in March, data from the General Administration of Customs showed.

But the figure was still below 5.939 million tonnes in the same month last year.

Chinese crushers stepped up purchases of soybeans in expectation of increasing demand for animal feed from the steadily recovering pig sector. Rain, however, delayed the harvest and exports from the South American country.

Brazilian shipments to China in the first quarter plunged from the same period in 2020 as a result, with buyers turning to U.S. soybeans to fill the gap.

China bought 2.15 million tonnes of soybeans from the United States in April, up 223% from 665,591 tonnes a year ago.

(Reporting by Hallie Gu and Shivani Singh; Editing by Kim Coghill)

((Hallie.Gu@thomsonreuters.com; +86 10 56692120; Reuters Messaging: hallie.gu.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

Commodities

Latest US Markets Videos

    #TradeTalks: Is peak recovery being priced into the market and how it’s impacting stocks?

    Nasdaq Chief Economist Phil Mackintosh joins Global Markets Reporter Jill Malandrino on #TradeTalks to discuss if peak recovery is being priced into the market and how it’s impacting cyclical and tech stocks.

    5 hours ago

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular