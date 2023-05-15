News & Insights

China's April refinery throughput up 18.9% on previous year

May 15, 2023 — 10:05 pm EDT

Written by Andrew Hayley for Reuters ->

BEIJING, May 16 (Reuters) - Chinese oil refinery throughput was up 18.9% in April compared with the year previously, data showed on Tuesday, as refiners maintained high runs to cater to recovering domestic fuel demand and stock inventories ahead of the summer travel season.

Total refinery throughput reached 61.1 million tonnes, data from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) showed, equivalent to 14.87 million barrels per day (bpd).

