China's April oil refinery output plunges to 2-yr low

BEIJING, May 16 (Reuters) - China processed 11% less crude oil in April than a year earlier, with daily throughput falling to the lowest since March 2020 as refiners slashed operations on weaker demand due to widespread COVID-19 lockdowns.

Crude throughput last month was 51.81 million tonnes, equivalent to 12.61 million barrels per day (bpd), data from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) showed on Monday.

This compared with 13.8 million bpd in March and 14.09 million bpd in April last year.

(Reporting by Chen Aizhu and Muyu Xu; Editing by Tom Hogue)

