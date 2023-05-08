News & Insights

China's April iron ore imports at 90.4 mln tonnes-customs

May 08, 2023 — 11:41 pm EDT

Written by Amy Lv and Dominique Patton for Reuters ->

BEIJING, May 9 (Reuters) - China imported 90.44 million tonnes of iron ore in April, up 5.1% from the previous year, data from the General Administration of Customs showed on Tuesday.

The world's top iron ore consumer brought in 385 million tonnes of the steelmaking ingredient in the first four months of the year, up 8.6% from a year earlier, according to customs.

China's steel exports in April grew 59.2% on the year to 7.93 million tonnes with total volumes over January-April at 28.01 million tonnes, up 55% year-on-year, customs data showed.

