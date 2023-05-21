China's April fuel oil imports rise further to decade-high

Repeats story published on Saturday with no changes to text

SINGAPORE/BEIJING, May 20 (Reuters) - China's April fuel oil imports surged further from the prior month, almost hitting a decade-high, while exports of low-sulphur marine fuels plunged from March, General Administration of Customs data showed on Saturday.

Total fuel oil imports last month jumped almost three times from a year earlier to 2.67 million tonnes, a level not seen since May 2013. CN-FO-CNIMP

"The ongoing crackdown on cargoes mislabeled as 'diluted bitumen' could keep fuel oil as the preferred alternative feedstock for smaller independents without crude import quotas," said consultancy FGE late Friday.

Apart from this, China has been stepping up fuel oil purchases for use as refinery feedstocks since late 2022, led by firm appetite for discounted and blended barrels of Russian fuel loaded out of Malaysia.

The exports, measured mostly by sales from bonded storage for vessels plying international routes, totalled 1.36 million tonnes in April, down 30% from March.

Within Asia, more shippers have opted to refuel at Singapore instead of Chinese ports as prices were more competitive at Singapore, according to trade sources.

Prices of bunker fuel delivered at the key Chinese port Zhoushan were $5 to $20 higher than prices at Singapore in April, they said.

The table below shows China's fuel oil imports and exports in metric tonnes. The exports section largely captures China's low-sulphur oil bunkering sales along its coast.

Exports (2023)

Bonded storage trade

m/m % change

y/y % change

January

1,254,080

11%

-46%

February

1,535,577

22%

17%

March

1,953,559

27%

38%

April

1,363,152

-30%

12.1%

Imports (2023)

Ordinary trade

Bonded storage trade

Total

m/m % change

y/y % change

January

569,376

640,022

1,209,399

-31%

47%

February

424,254

1,331,623

1,755,877

45%

103%

March

752,172

1,680,788

2,432,960

39%

149%

April

614,322

2,051,381

2,665,703

10%

277.1%

(Reporting by Jeslyn Lerh and Dominique Patton; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)

((jeslyn.lerh@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.