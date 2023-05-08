China's April crude oil imports fall 1.45% from a year earlier

BEIJING, May 9 (Reuters) - China's crude oil imports in April fell 1.45% from a year earlier, customs data showed on Tuesday, as China's post-COVID economic rebound slowed amid a weaker global macroeconomic backdrop.

Crude imports in April totalled 42.41 million tonnes, or 10.3 million barrels per day (bpd), according to data from the General Administration of Customs. This compares with 10.5 million bpd of crude imported in April last year.

China imported 8.98 million tonnes of natural gas in April, up 11% from 8.09 million tonnes a year ago.

