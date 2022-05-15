China's April coal output leaps 11% on year

Adds industry details throughout

BEIJING, May 16 (Reuters) - China's daily coal output in April jumped 11% from the same month a year earlier, boosted by Beijing's order to increase supply to ensure security of the country's energy supply, but dropped from the record high set in March.

China, the world's top coal producer, mined 362.8 million tonnes of the fuel last month, data from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) showed on Monday, equivalent to 12.09 million tonnes per day.

That compares with the record of 12.77 million tonnes in March and 10.74 million tonnes a year ago.

Production over the January-April period was 1.45 billion tonnes, also 11% higher than during the same period a year earlier, the NBS data showed.

China has pledged to lift its daily coal output above 12.6 million tonnes and build a national coal inventory of 620 million tonnes to ensure it has sufficient supply.

The government also urged regions that largely rely on imported coal to sign more term contracts with domestic coal producers to secure supply.

To support more output, China's central bank said it had allocated an additional 100 billion yuan ($14.7 billion) of loans dedicated to coal production, storage and purchases from power plants.

Beijing has also set price caps for thermal coal under spot trade and term contracts to ease commodity inflation pressures and balance profits between coal miners and utilities.

($1 = 6.7928 Chinese yuan renminbi)

