China's April coal output jumps 11% on year

BEIJING, May 16 (Reuters) - China's daily coal output in April grew by 11% from a year ago, boosted by Beijing's order to increase supply to ensure the country's energy security, but was off from the record high set in March.

China, the world's top coal producer, dug out 362.8 million tonnes of the fossil fuel last month, data from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) showed on Monday, equivalent to 12.09 million tonnes per day.

That compares to the record of 12.77 million tonnes in March and 10.74 million tonnes a year ago.

