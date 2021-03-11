Markets
BABA

China's antitrust regulators consider levying record fine against Alibaba - WSJ

Contributor
Akanksha Rana Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/ALY SONG

China's antitrust regulators are mulling levying a record fine against Alibaba Group Holding Ltd over its anticompetitive behavior, the Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter.

March 11 (Reuters) - China's antitrust regulators are mulling levying a record fine against Alibaba Group Holding Ltd 9988.HK, BABA.N over its anticompetitive behavior, the Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter.

The fine could surpass $975 million that Qualcomm QCOM.O had paid in 2015 over anticompetitive practices, the report said. The regulators are also considering whether the Chinese e-commerce giant should divest some assets unrelated to its main online-retailing business.

Alibaba did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

(Reporting by Akanksha Rana in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)

((akanksha.rana@thomsonreuters.com; ; Twitter: @AkankshaRanaa;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

BABA QCOM

Other Topics

US Markets

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular