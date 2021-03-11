China's antitrust regulators consider levying record fine against Alibaba - WSJ

March 11 (Reuters) - China's antitrust regulators are mulling levying a record fine against Alibaba Group Holding Ltd 9988.HK, BABA.N over its anticompetitive behavior, the Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter.

The fine could surpass $975 million that Qualcomm QCOM.O had paid in 2015 over anticompetitive practices, the report said. The regulators are also considering whether the Chinese e-commerce giant should divest some assets unrelated to its main online-retailing business.

Alibaba did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

(Reporting by Akanksha Rana in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)

