China's antitrust measures not aimed at private sector, specific firms - regulatory official

BEIJING, Jan 22 (Reuters) - China's recent antitrust measures are not aimed at private firms, and will not hinder their development, a senior banking and insurance regulator said on Friday.

"Antitrust measures are not targeting private enterprises, nor targeting one particular firm," Liang Tao, vice chairman of China's Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission (CBIRC), told a news conference in the Chinese capital.

Liang's comments came in the wake of a mention of financial regulators' recent talks with Alibaba's fintech giant Ant Group 688688.SS.

Banks and insurers are encouraged to cooperate with internet platforms according to laws and regulations, Liang added.

