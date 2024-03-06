News & Insights

China's Antfin sells Zomato stake worth $341.5 million

Credit: REUTERS/FLORENCE LO

March 06, 2024 — 10:41 am EST

Written by Nishit Navin for Reuters ->

Adds details throughout

BENGALURU, March 6 (Reuters) - China's Antfin sold a 2.1% stake in Indian food delivery platform Zomato ZOMT.NS worth $341.5 million on Wednesday, stock exchange data showed.

The stake sale comes amid tensions between Beijing and New Delhi over issues ranging from border disputes to India's increasing scrutiny of Chinese businesses and investment.

Antfin, which held a 6.42% stake in Zomato as of December-end, sold 176.4 million shares in the price range of 160.11-160.40 rupees each. About 56.8 million shares were bought by Morgan Stanley, the data showed, while details of the other buyers were not disclosed.

In November last year, China's Alipay exited Zomato, offloading its entire 3.44% stake in the Indian food delivery platform.

Zomato's shares settled 2.6% lower at 161.55 rupees on Wednesday.

Earlier this month, the shares hit a record high, aided partly by improving investor sentiment after stronger earnings in the third quarter.

The shares more than doubled in 2023 and are up nearly 30.5% so far in 2024.

($1 = 82.7850 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Nishit Navin in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva and Shinjini Ganguli)

((Nishit.Navin@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.