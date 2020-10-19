China's Ant wins Hong Kong nod for $35 billion dual listing, sources say

HONG KONG, Oct 19 (Reuters) - China's Ant Group Co Ltd IPO-ANTG.HK has won approval from the Hong Kong stock exchange for the offshore leg of its IPO, two sources said, clearing the last key regulatory hurdle to launch its dual-listing expected to be worth about $35 billion.

Backed by Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba Group Holding Ltd BABA.N9988.HK, Ant passed the hearing with the bourse's Listing Committee on Monday, sources said, speaking on condition of anonymity because the information is not public.

Ant and the Hong Kong Stock Exchange did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

(Reporting by Julie Zhu, editing by Louise Heaven)

