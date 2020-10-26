US Markets
China's Ant Group prices Shanghai IPO leg at 68.8 yuan per share

Julie Zhu Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/ALY SONG

China's Ant Group Co Ltd on Monday set the pricing for the Shanghai leg of its mega dual-listing at 68.8 yuan ($10.27) per share, the company said in a filing to the local exchange.

Ant plans to sell 1.67 billion shares in the Shanghai float, which is set to be the biggest initial public offering (IPO) in China, eclipsing Agricultural Bank of China's 601288.SS $10.1 billion float in 2010, according to Refinitiv data.

Ant also set the price for the Hong Kong tranche at HK$80 ($10.32) per share.

