China's Ant Group net profit fell 63.2% in June quarter - Alibaba filing

SHANGHAI, Nov 17 (Reuters) - China's Ant Group on Thursday logged net profit of 7.72 billion yuan ($1.08 billion) in the quarter to June, down 63.2% from a year earlier, according to Reuters calculations from Alibaba Group Holding Ltd's 9988.HK earnings report.

The e-commerce giant reports its profit from Ant one quarter in arrears.

($1 = 7.1540 Chinese yuan renminbi)

(Reporting by Josh Horwitz in Shanghai Editing by Mark Potter)

