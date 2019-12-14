US Markets

China's Ant Financial, Vanguard announce China advisory venture

Andrew Galbraith Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/STAFF

Chinese fintech company Ant Financial Services and U.S. asset management firm The Vanguard Group have established a joint venture to provide retail investment advisory services in China, the companies said in a statement on Saturday.

SHANGHAI, Dec 14 (Reuters) - Chinese fintech company Ant Financial Services ANTFIN.UL and U.S. asset management firm The Vanguard Group have established a joint venture to provide retail investment advisory services in China, the companies said in a statement on Saturday.

The announcement, which comes more than six months after the joint venture appeared in an online national registry , said the company would provide customised services for investors based on individual risk preferences, time horizons and investment objectives.

The service will accept minimum investments of 800 yuan ($113.65) and will be accessible through Ant Financial's Alipay app, the statement said.

Vanguard, which has more than $5 trillion in assets under management, launched a wholly foreign-owned enterprise (WFOE) in China in May 2017.

Ant Financial, an affiliate of Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba Group Holding Ltd BABA.N9988.HK, currently operates Yu'ebao - the world's largest money market fund.

The company, launched as a third-party payment provider, held 1.13 trillion yuan in net assets as of the end of 2018.

($1 = 7.0389 Chinese yuan)

(Reporting by Andrew Galbraith; Editing by Michael Perry)

((Andrew.Galbraith@tr.com; +86 21 2083 0079; Reuters Messaging: andrew.galbraith.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net ; Twitter: https://twitter.com/apgalbraith))

