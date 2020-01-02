US Markets

China's Ant Financial applies for Singapore digital banking licence - Bloomberg

Nikhil Kurian Nainan Reuters
China's Ant Financial, an affiliate of ecommerce giant Alibaba Group Holdings, has joined the race for a digital banking licence in Singapore, Bloomberg reported on Thursday.

The application is a part of the Monetary Authority of Singapore's decision to issue five banking licences as it tries to liberalise the city-state's banking sector.

