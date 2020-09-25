China's annual production capacity of COVID-19 vaccines expected to reach 610 mln doses by end-2020 - official

BEIJING, Sept 25 (Reuters) - China's annual production capacity of COVID-19 vaccines is expected to reach 610 million doses by end-2020, the country's National Health Commission said on Friday.

Production capacity of the vaccines is forecast to reach 1 billion doses per year by 2021, Zheng Zhongwei，Director General of the Development Centre for Medical Science and Technology of the commission, told a news briefing.

(Reporting by Gariel Crossley; Editing by Alex Richardson)

((LushaZhang1@thomsonreuters.com; 8610-56692106;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.