China's annual production capacity of COVID-19 vaccines expected to reach 610 mln doses by end-2020 - official

China's annual production capacity of COVID-19 vaccines is expected to reach 610 million doses by end-2020, the country's National Health Commission said on Friday.

Production capacity of the vaccines is forecast to reach 1 billion doses per year by 2021, Zheng Zhongwei，Director General of the Development Centre for Medical Science and Technology of the commission, told a news briefing.

