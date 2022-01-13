US Markets

China's Andon Health to supply at-home COVID-19 tests to U.S.

Contributors
Roxanne Liu Reuters
Meg Shen Reuters
Published

China's Andon Health Co Ltd said on Friday it has signed a contract worth $1.28 billion with the U.S. Army Contracting Command to supply COVID-19 self-test kits.

Adds previous supply deal

BEIJING, Jan 14 (Reuters) - China's Andon Health Co Ltd 002432.SZ said on Friday it has signed a contract worth $1.28 billion with the U.S. Army Contracting Command to supply COVID-19 self-test kits.

Andon Health's unit iHealth Labs Inc has agreed to provide at-home coronavirus antigen test kits that can serve 250 million people, the company said in a stock exchange filing.

The U.S. Army Contracting Command signed the contract on behalf of the country's Department of Health and Human Services, Andon Health said.

Earlier in the week, iHealth Labs signed a contract worth $ 120 million with the New York State Department of Health to supply the self-test kits. It had also received orders totalling $65.3 million sent from the New York State Department of Health in December, Andon Health said late on Wednesday.

Andon said iHealth Labs also obtained contracts for the kits worth a combined $148.3 million from The Commonwealth of Massachusetts and Executive office of Health and Human Services between Dec. 3, 2021 and Jan. 5, 2022.

(Reporting by Roxanne Liu and Meg Shen; Editing by Richard Pullin)

((hongkong.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; （8610）6627-1277; Reuters Messaging: roxanne.liu@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular