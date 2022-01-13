China's Andon Health to supply at-home COVID-19 tests to U.S.

BEIJING, Jan 14 (Reuters) - China's Andon Health Co Ltd 002432.SZ said on Friday its unit has signed a contract worth $1.28 billion with the U.S. Army Contracting Command to supply COVID-19 self-test kits.

Andon Health's unit iHealth Labs Inc has agreed to provide at-home coronavirus antigen test kits that can serve 250 million people, the company said in filing.

(Reporting by Roxanne Liu and Meg Shen; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)

