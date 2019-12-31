China's Anbang Insurance looks to sell stake in Chengdu Rural -filing

Contributors
Cheng Leng Reuters
Tony Munroe Reuters
Beijing Monitoring Desk Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/THOMAS PETER

China's Anbang Insurance Group Co has put up for sale its 35% stake in Chengdu Rural Commercial Bank with a price tag of 16.5 billion yuan ($2.37 billion), a filing to the Beijing Financial Assets Exchange showed.

BEIJING, Dec 31 (Reuters) - China's Anbang Insurance Group Co has put up for sale its 35% stake in Chengdu Rural Commercial Bank with a price tag of 16.5 billion yuan ($2.37 billion), a filing to the Beijing Financial Assets Exchange showed.

The sale comes as China attempts to tame financial and credit risks among the country's smaller lenders and a slew of asset sales by Anbang, once among China’s most aggressive overseas dealmakers.

The planned stake sale, priced at 16.8 billion yuan on the same exchange in December 2018, was removed in January without explanation from Anbang or the exchange.

($1 = 6.9611 Chinese yuan renminbi)

(Reporting by Cheng Leng, Tony Munroe, and Beijing Monitoring Desk; editing by Jason Neely)

((cheng.leng@thomsonreuters.com; +8610-5669-2129;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More