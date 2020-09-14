China’s Anbang Insurance Group to apply to disband, liquidate

China's Anbang Insurance Group said on Monday that it will apply to the country's bank and insurance regulator to disband and liquidate the firm.

The government took control of high-flying Anbang in February 2018 as part of a campaign to reduce financial risk in the aftermath of a massive asset-buying spree by a handful of private-sector conglomerates.

