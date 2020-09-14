China’s Anbang Insurance Group to apply to disband, liquidate

BEIJING, Sept 14 (Reuters) - China's Anbang Insurance Group said on Monday that it will apply to the country's bank and insurance regulator to disband and liquidate the firm.

The government took control of high-flying Anbang in February 2018 as part of a campaign to reduce financial risk in the aftermath of a massive asset-buying spree by a handful of private-sector conglomerates.

