US Markets

China's ambitions in the Pacific concern some Pacific Island leaders -White House official

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/POOL

China's ambitions in the Pacific have caused concern for some Pacific Island leaders, White House Indo-Pacific coordinator Kurt Campbell said on Thursday.

WASHINGTON, Sept 22 (Reuters) -

China's ambitions in the Pacific have caused concern for some Pacific Island leaders, White House Indo-Pacific coordinator Kurt Campbell said on Thursday.

Campbell made the comment in a briefing to reporters after a meeting of officials from Partners in the Blue Pacific (PBP) countries.

The group was formed in June and includes the United States, Australia, Japan, New Zealand and the United Kingdom, with the aim of better coordinating assistance to the region in the face of competition from China.

"I think as we've seen in some instances, clearly China has ambitions in the Pacific, some of which have caused concern among Pacific Island leaders," Campbell said. (Reporting by Michael Martina and Simon Lewis Editing by Chris Reese) ((michael.martina@thomsonreuters.com;)) Keywords: USA PACIFIC ISLANDS/ (URGENT)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular