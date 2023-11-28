News & Insights

China's Alipay sells stake in India's Zomato for nearly $400 mln - term sheet

Credit: REUTERS/FLORENCE LO

November 28, 2023 — 08:36 pm EST

Written by Baranjot Kaur for Reuters ->

Nov 29 (Reuters) - Chinese payments group Alipay launched a $400 million accelerated bookbuild to sell its stake in Indian food delivery giant Zomato ZOMT.NS, according the deal's term sheet on Wednesday.

The deal comes after Reuters reported on Tuesday that Alipay was planning to sell its 3.4% in Zomato through block deals on Indian stock exchanges.

