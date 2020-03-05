China's Alibaba to offer $144 mln in subsidies as shopping suffers

SHANGHAI, March 5 (Reuters) - China's Alibaba Group BABA.N will provide 1 billion yuan ($144 million) in spending subsidies for a March online shopping festival to counter the impact of the coronavirus outbreak.

Alibaba's announcement, made in a social media post on Thursday, comes as the e-commerce giant wrestles with depressed consumer spending in China, which is in a state of semi-quarantine as a result of the coronavirus epidemic.

($1 = 6.9326 Chinese yuan renminbi)

(Reporting by Josh Horwitz; Editing by Alexander Smith)

((Josh.Horwitz@thomsonreuters.com; +86 21 20830007;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.