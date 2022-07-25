US Markets
BABA

China's Alibaba to apply for primary listing in Hong Kong

Contributor
Josh Horwitz Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Tingshu Wang

Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba Group Holding Ltd said on Tuesday that it would apply for a primary listing in Hong Kong.

Adds detail from release, background

SHANGHAI, July 26 (Reuters) - Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba Group Holding Ltd 9988.HK said on Tuesday that it would apply for a primary listing in Hong Kong.

The company expects the listing to be completed by the end of 2022, making it a dual primary listed company on HKEX and NYSE.

In a statement, Alibaba CEO Daniel Zhang said the company would pursue the dual listing to foster a "wider and more diversified investor base."

"Hong Kong is also the launch pad for Alibaba’s globalization strategy, and we are fully confident in China’s economy and future," Zhang said.

Alibaba listed on the New York Stock Exchange in September 2014, marking what was at the time the largest IPO in history.

It later went on to complete a secondary dual listing in Hong Kong in November 2019.

Since then, the company's share price has nearly halved, as a sweeping regulatory crackdown by Beijing has battered Chinese tech companies.

(Reporting by Josh Horwitz; Editing by Himani Sarkar & Shri Navaratnam)

((Josh.Horwitz@thomsonreuters.com; +86 21 20830007;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

BABA

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular