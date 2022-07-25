China's Alibaba to apply for primary listing in Hong Kong

SHANGHAI, July 26 (Reuters) - Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba Group Holding Ltd 9988.HK said on Tuesday that it would apply for a primary listing in Hong Kong.

The company added it expects the listing to be completed by the end of 2022, making it a dual primary listed company on HKEX and NYSE.

(Reporting by Josh Horwitz; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

