Commodities

China's Alibaba says post-COVID Singles' Day sales hit $74 bln

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/ALY SONG

China's Alibaba said on Wednesday orders on its e-commerce platforms during the Singles' Day shopping extravaganza hit a record 498.2 billion yuan ($75.1 billion).

HANGZHOU, China, Nov 11 (Reuters) - China's Alibaba 9988.HK said on Wednesday orders on its e-commerce platforms during the Singles' Day shopping extravaganza hit a record 498.2 billion yuan ($75.1 billion).

The world's biggest sales event - eclipsing Black Friday and Cyber Monday in the United States - spanned four main days this year.

($1 = 6.6301 Chinese yuan renminbi)

(edited by Emelia Sithole-Matarise)

((emelia.sithole@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Commodities Videos

    #TradeTalks: The technology metals critical to electric vehicles and sustainable sourcing

    TechMet CEO Brian Menell joins Jill Malandrino on Nasdaq #TradeTalks to discuss the technology metals critical to electric vehicles and sustainable sourcing.

    5 days ago

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore Commodities

    Explore

    Most Popular