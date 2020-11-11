China's Alibaba says post-COVID Singles' Day sales hit $74 bln

HANGZHOU, China, Nov 11 (Reuters) - China's Alibaba 9988.HK said on Wednesday orders on its e-commerce platforms during the Singles' Day shopping extravaganza hit a record 498.2 billion yuan ($75.1 billion).

The world's biggest sales event - eclipsing Black Friday and Cyber Monday in the United States - spanned four main days this year.

($1 = 6.6301 Chinese yuan renminbi)

(edited by Emelia Sithole-Matarise)

((emelia.sithole@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.