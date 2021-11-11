Commodities

China's Alibaba records Singles' Day GMV of $84.54 billion over 11-day sales period

Credit: REUTERS/ALY SONG

SHANGHAI, Nov 12 (Reuters) - Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba Group Holding Ltd 9988.HK recorded Singles' Day gross merchandise value (GMV) of 540.3 billion yuan ($84.54 billion) over the 11-day sales period, the company said on Friday.

