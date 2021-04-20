China's Alibaba invests $350 mln in capital increase to Turkey's Trendyol -trade registry

ISTANBUL, April 20 (Reuters) - Chinese internet giant Alibaba invested $350 million in Turkish e-commerce firm Trendyol in a capital increase, according to an entry in the country's trade registry.

Trendyol, one of Turkey's best known online fashion retailers, has drawn backing from foreign investors and holds a leading position in Turkey's fragmented e-commerce market.

Alibaba, which purchased Trendyol in 2018, increased its stake to 86.5% after the transaction according to the registry.

Trendyol declined to comment.

(Reporting by Ebru Tuncay Writing by Ezgi Erkoyun)

