China's Alibaba Cloud rolls out price cuts of up to 55% on cloud products

Credit: REUTERS/TINGSHU WANG

February 28, 2024 — 10:00 pm EST

Written by Josh Ye and Brenda Goh for Reuters ->

HONG KONG/SHANGHAI, Feb 29 (Reuters) - China's Alibaba Cloud said on Thursday it will cut prices on its cloud service products by an average of 20% in its second large-scale price adjustment programme in recent years.

The cloud arm of Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba 9988.HK said that the price discount on more than 100 core cloud products will go up to 55%, and that they will be rolled out with immediate effect.

