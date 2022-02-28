Commodities

China's agriculture ministry says to facilitate commercialisation of GM soybeans, corn

Hallie Gu Reuters
Emily Chow Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Kim Kyung Hoon

China's agriculture ministry said on Monday that it will facilitate the commercialisation of genetically modified soybeans, corn and cotton crops.

BEIJING, Feb 28 (Reuters) - China's agriculture ministry said on Monday that it will facilitate the commercialisation of genetically modified soybeans, corn and cotton crops.

China will improve management of GM varieties of the crops, the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs also said in its 2022 work plan of regulation on GM crops.

Beijing has in recent years approved several domestically designed GMO crops as safe, in a renewed push towards commercial planting of GMO crops in the country.

It has also planned overhaul of regulatory rules to pave the way for seed makers to get approval for GMO crops.

