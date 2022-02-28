China's agriculture ministry says to facilitate commercialisation of GM soybeans, corn

Adds background

BEIJING, Feb 28 (Reuters) - China's agriculture ministry said on Monday that it will facilitate the commercialisation of genetically modified soybeans, corn and cotton crops.

China will improve management of GM varieties of the crops, the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs also said in its 2022 work plan of regulation on GM crops.

Beijing has in recent years approved several domestically designed GMO crops as safe, in a renewed push towards commercial planting of GMO crops in the country.

It has also planned overhaul of regulatory rules to pave the way for seed makers to get approval for GMO crops.

(Reporting by Hallie Gu and Emily Chow, Editing by Louise Heavens)

