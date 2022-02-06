China's agriculture futures rally on supply concerns

By Emily Chow and Hallie Gu

BEIJING, Feb 7 (Reuters) - China's agriculture futures rallied on the first day of trade after the Lunar New Year break, with contracts hitting record and multi-year highs early in the session, boosted by supply concerns and external market gains.

The Dalian Commodity Exchange soybean meal futures DSMcv1 and the rapeseed meal contract CRSMcv1 on the Zhengzhou Commodity Exchange jumped by at least 8%, with Zhengzhou's rapeseed meal contract hitting a record 3,445 yuan ($542.06) per tonne on Monday.

For edible oils, soyoil DBYcv1 and palm oil futures DCPcv1 on the Dalian exchange rose as much as 5-6%, with the soyoil contract climbing to its highest since September 2012 at 10,356 yuan per tonne. Meanwhile, Zhengzhou's rapeseed oil futures COIcv1 also hit a record 12,916 yuan per tonne after rising as much as 4%.

The gains came as U.S. soybeans Sv1 on the Chicago Board of Trade hit a near eight-month peak on concerns about weather-reduced yields in South America and as global crude oil prices climbed to seven-year highs. GRA/O/R

China buys most of the soybeans it needs from the international market, to crush into soybean meal to feed its massive livestock sector, and cooking oil.

"External markets rose a lot during the Spring Festival holiday while the domestic market was closed. Now domestic futures in general rose (following the rally in the external markets)," said Zou Honglin, analyst with the agriculture division at Mysteel, a China based commodities consultancy.

"There is continued expectation that the new soybean crops in South America, including Brazil, Argentina, and Paraguay forecasts would fall. Crude oil is also rising, which supported edible oilseeds as well."

Malaysia's benchmark palm oil contract FCPOc3 had also hit a record top after top producer Indonesia made it mandatory for palm producers to sell a fifth of their output domestically, upending edible oil markets globally. POI/

This strength in Malaysian palm prices was also a factor in lifting edible oil prices, said Kong Lingqi, agriculture analyst at Haitong Futures.

"The tightness in edible oil supply caused strong support for prices," she said. "China's domestic demand usually has little impact, agricultural (futures) prices are mainly determined by overseas supply factors."

($1 = 6.3554 Chinese yuan)

