China's agriculture, energy futures rally on supply concerns

By Emily Chow and Hallie Gu

BEIJING, Feb 7 (Reuters) - China's agriculture and energy related futures rallied on the first day of trade after the Lunar New Year break, with contracts hitting record and multi-year highs early in the session, boosted by supply concerns and external market gains.

The Dalian Commodity Exchange soybean meal futures DSMcv1 and the rapeseed meal contract CRSMcv1 on the Zhengzhou Commodity Exchange jumped by at least 8%, with Zhengzhou's rapeseed meal contract hitting a record 3,445 yuan ($542.06) per tonne on Monday before closing 8.4% up at 3,425 yuan.

For edible oils, soyoil DBYcv1 and palm oil futures DCPcv1 on the Dalian exchange rose as much as 5%-6%, with the contracts climbing to their highest since September 2012 and July 2008 respectively.

Meanwhile, Zhengzhou's rapeseed oil futures COIcv1 also hit a record 12,916 yuan per tonne before closing 1.3% higher at 12,720 yuan.

The gains came as U.S. soybeans Sv1 on the Chicago Board of Trade hit a near eight-month peak on concerns about weather-reduced yields in South America. GRA/

Malaysia's benchmark palm oil contract FCPOc3 had also hit a record high after top producer Indonesia made it mandatory for palm producers to sell a fifth of their output domestically, upending edible oil markets globally and shoring up gains in China's edible oils markets, said Kong Lingqi, agriculture analyst at Haitong Futures. POI/

China buys most of the soybeans it needs from the international market, to crush into soybean meal to feed its massive livestock sector, and for cooking oil.

"External markets rose a lot during the Spring Festival holiday while the domestic market was closed. Now domestic futures in general rose (following the rally in the external markets)," said Zou Honglin, analyst with the agriculture division at Mysteel, a China-based commodities consultancy.

"There is continued expectation that the new soybean crops in South America, including Brazil, Argentina, and Paraguay forecasts would fall. Crude oil is also rising, which supported edible oilseeds as well."

Global oil prices climbed to seven-year highs last week on supply disruption worries fuelled by frigid U.S. weather, and political turmoil among major world producers. O/R

In response, China's most active crude oil futures ISCH2 on the Shanghai Futures Exchange jumped as much as 5% on Monday following the gains, while Dalian's liquefied petroleum gas contract DPGcv1 surged 10%.

Shanghai fuel oil futures SFUcv1 also rose to hit a three-year high, while the low-sulfur fuel oil contract ILUcv1 gained as much as 6% to its highest since its listing in mid-2020.

($1 = 6.3554 yuan)

China agriculture futures contracts rise to milestone highshttps://tmsnrt.rs/3GqU5wh

China energy futures rise to milestone highshttps://tmsnrt.rs/3ux9nx4

(Reporting by Emily Chow and Hallie Gu; Editing by Sam Holmes, Robert Birsel)

((emily.chow@thomsonreuters.com; +862120830020; Reuters Messaging: emily.chow.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.