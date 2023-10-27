News & Insights

China's AgBank posts 7.8% rise in Q3 profit

Credit: REUTERS/TINGSHU WANG

October 27, 2023 — 04:43 am EDT

Written by Engen Tham and Ziyi Tang for Reuters ->

SHANGHAI/BEIJING, Oct 27 (Reuters) - Agricultural Bank of China Ltd (AgBank) 1288.HK601288.SS, the country's third-largest lender by assets, reported a 7.8% rise in third quarter net profit on Friday.

Net profit for the three months ended September totalled 74.12 billion yuan ($10.13 billion), AgBank said in a filing.

($1 = 7.3171 Chinese yuan renminbi)

