China's AgBank posts 6.4% rise in third-quarter profit

BEIJING/SHANGHAI, Oct 28 (Reuters) - Agricultural Bank of China Ltd (AgBank) 601288.SS, 1288.HK, the country's third-largest commercial lender by assets, said net profit rose 6.4% year-on-year in the third quarter.

Profit totalled 68.56 billion yuan ($9.44 billion) in the three months through September, compared with 64.4 billion yuan in the same period a year earlier, the bank said in a filing on Friday.

($1 = 7.2606 Chinese yuan renminbi)

(Reporting by Ziyi Tang and Engen Tham; Editing by Ana Nicolaci da Costa and Susan Fenton)

