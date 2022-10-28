China's AgBank posts 6.4% rise in third-quarter profit

Agricultural Bank of China Ltd (AgBank), the country's third-largest commercial lender by assets, said net profit rose 6.4% year-on-year in the third quarter.

Profit totalled 68.56 billion yuan ($9.44 billion) in the three months through September, compared with 64.4 billion yuan in the same period a year earlier, the bank said in a filing on Friday.

($1 = 7.2606 Chinese yuan renminbi)

