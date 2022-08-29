China's AgBank posts 5.5% H1 profit rise

Contributors
Ziyi Tang Reuters
Engen Tham Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/TINGSHU WANG

Agricultural Bank of China Ltd (AgBank), the country's third-largest commercial lender by assets, said net profit grew 5.5% year-on-year in the first half of 2022.

By Ziyi Tang and Engen Tham

SHANGHAI, Aug 29 (Reuters) - Agricultural Bank of China Ltd (AgBank) 1288.HK601288.SS, the country's third-largest commercial lender by assets, said net profit grew 5.5% year-on-year in the first half of 2022.

Profit was 128.9 billion yuan ($18.63 billion) in the six months through to June, compared with 122.3 billion yuan in the same period a year earlier, the bank said in a filing on Monday.

The data implies a second quarter net profit of 58.2 billion yuan, up 3% from a year earlier, Reuters calculations show.

The bank said its net interest margin - a key indicator of bank profitability - was 2.02% at the end of June, compared with 2.09% at the end of March.

It reported a 1.41% non-performing loan ratio at the end of the second quarter, holding steady from the end of the previous quarter.

($1 = 6.9206 Chinese yuan renminbi)

(Reporting by Ziyi Tang and Engen Tham; Editing by John Stonestreet and Bradley Perrett)

((Ziyi.Tang@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More