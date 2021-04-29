China's AgBank posts 2.6% rise in quarterly profit

Contributors
Zhang Yan Reuters
Cheng Leng Reuters
Engen Tham Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Tingshu Wang

Agricultural Bank of China Ltd, the country's third-largest lender by assets, reported a 2.6% rise in first-quarter net profit on Thursday as the economy recovered from the coronavirus pandemic.

BEIJING/SHANGHAI, April 29 (Reuters) - Agricultural Bank of China Ltd (AgBank) 1288.HK601288.SS, the country's third-largest lender by assets, reported a 2.6% rise in first-quarter net profit on Thursday as the economy recovered from the coronavirus pandemic.

AgBank said net profit for the first three months of the year totalled 65.9 billion yuan ($10.2 billion), versus 64.2 billion yuan a year earlier.

($1 = 6.4676 Chinese yuan renminbi)

(Reporting by Zhang Yan, Cheng Leng and Engen Tham; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman and Edmund Blair)

((Zoey.Zhang@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters