China's AgBank agrees to support five property firms including Vanke and Longfor

BEIJING, Nov 23 (Reuters) - Agricultural Bank of China Ltd (AgBank) 601288.SS, 1288.HK said Wednesday it has agreed to provide fundraising supports to five property firms including Vanke 000002.SZ and Longfor Group Holdings Ltd 0960.HK, according to a company statement.

(Reporting by Ziyi Tang and Ryan Woo, Editing by Louise Heavens)

((Ziyi.Tang@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.