China's AgBank agrees to support five property firms including Vanke and Longfor

November 23, 2022 — 04:06 am EST

Written by Ziyi Tang and Ryan Woo for Reuters ->

BEIJING, Nov 23 (Reuters) - Agricultural Bank of China Ltd (AgBank) 601288.SS, 1288.HK said Wednesday it has agreed to provide fundraising supports to five property firms including Vanke 000002.SZ and Longfor Group Holdings Ltd 0960.HK, according to a company statement.

