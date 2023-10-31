News & Insights

China's additional sovereign bonds won't change issuance schedule -sources

Credit: REUTERS/FLORENCE LO

October 31, 2023 — 01:12 am EDT

Written by Shanghai Newsroom for Reuters ->

SHANGHAI, Oct 31 (Reuters) - China's issuance of an additional 1 trillion yuan ($137 billion) in sovereign bonds will not change the schedule of the central government's bond issuance during the fourth quarter, three sources with direct knowledge of the plan said.

"The fourth quarter's issuance schedule was not changed and was still following the original issuance window. No new additional tranches will be added," one of the sources said.

China's additional 1 trillion yuan issuance in sovereign bonds will be completed via adjusting the size of each tranche, the sources said.

The Ministry of Finance has asked brokerages to submit bids in a rational manner to ensure smooth operation of the sovereign bond market, the sources said.

China last week announced plans to sell additional sovereign bonds to help stimulate economic growth.

The Ministry of Finance did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

($1 = 7.3162 yuan)

(Reporting by Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

