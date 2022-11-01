World Markets

China's Addax exits from four Nigerian oil blocks, NNPC says

November 01, 2022 — 01:34 pm EDT

Written by MacDonald Dzirutwe for Reuters ->

LAGOS, Nov 1 (Reuters) - Nigeria's NNPC Ltd said on Tuesday Sinopec's Addax Petroleum Development (Nigeria) Ltd had exited from its four major oil mining blocks in Nigeria and transferred them to the state-owned oil company.

Addax began operations in Nigeria in 1998 by signing Production Sharing Contracts (PSCs) with NNPC.

"NNPC Ltd and Addax Petroleum Development (Nigeria) Ltd signed a Memorandum of Understanding on the Transfer, Settlement and Exit Agreement for Oil Mining Leases (OML) 123/124 and OMLs 126/137," NNPC said on its official Twitter account.

Bala Wunti, the chief investment officer of NNPC Upstream Investment Management Services said "with this agreement, Addax has ceased to be the PSC contractor of the asset."

NNPC and Wunti did not give the terms of the agreement.

The oil leases were in April 2021 revoked by the petroleum regulator which accused Addax of failing to develop them sufficiently, but the decision was overturned by President Muhammadu Buhari three weeks later.

Three of the leases have producing fields, according to Addax's website.

NNPC became a commercial entity in July and is bulking up assets ahead of a planned initial public offering in the second half of next year.

(Reporting by MacDonald Dzirutwe; editing by David Evans)

((macdonald.dzirutwe@thomsonreuters.com; Reuters Messaging: macdonald.dzirutwe.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
World Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Market Maker Newsletter