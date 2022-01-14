China's 5G smartphone shipments jump 63.5% in 2021 -CAICT

China's shipments of smartphones compatible with 5G networks rose 63.5% to 266 million last year as falling prices boosted demand, a government-think tank said on Friday.

By the end of November, the total number of smartphone subscribers of China's top three telecom companies reached 1.64 billion, of which 497 million were connected to 5G smartphone terminals, up 298 million from a year earlier, the CAICT said.

The country's top three telecom firms are China Mobile, China Telecom and China Unicom.

