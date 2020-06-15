US Markets
China's 58.com to go private in $8.7 billion deal

June 15 (Reuters) - Chinese online classifieds marketplace 58.com Inc WUBA.N said on Monday it would be taken private by a consortium of investors, including private equity firm Warburg Pincus Asia LLC, in a deal that valued the company at about $8.7 billion.

