China's 360 to open AI model to the public - state media

BEIJING, Sept 5 (Reuters) - China's tech firm 360 Security Technology will open its AI model, Zhinao, to the public, China's state-backed Securities Times said on Tuesday.

Earlier this morning, Chinese artificial intelligence (AI) firm iFLYTEK Co 002230.SZ opened its Spark AI model to the public for use, the company said.

(Reporting by Beijing newsroom; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

((Ella.Cao@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.