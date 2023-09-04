News & Insights

China's 360 to open AI model to the public - state media

September 04, 2023 — 09:18 pm EDT

BEIJING, Sept 5 (Reuters) - China's tech firm 360 Security Technology will open its AI model, Zhinao, to the public, China's state-backed Securities Times said on Tuesday.

Earlier this morning, Chinese artificial intelligence (AI) firm iFLYTEK Co 002230.SZ opened its Spark AI model to the public for use, the company said.

