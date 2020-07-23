US Markets
China's 3 main telco operators have built over 400,000 5G base stations, says ministry

SHANGHAI, July 23 (Reuters) - China's three main telecommunications operators have built more than 400,000 5G base stations by the end of June 2020, the country's Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT) told a press briefing on Thursday.

The figure marks an increase from the 130,000 5G base stations constructed in the year 2020. The ministry has said in the past it expects to have built over 600,000 5G base stations in total by the end of 2020.

At the press briefing, MIIT Vice Minister Xin Guobin also said China will support infrastructure for battery swapping service for electric vehicles.

Nio Inc NIO.N and BAIC BluePark 600733.SS are among China's automakers currently offering electric cars with swappable batteries.

