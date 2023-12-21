News & Insights

China's 2024 steel demand to fall 1.7% from this year - state research

December 21, 2023 — 08:50 pm EST

Written by Amy Lv and Dominique Patton for Reuters ->

BEIJING, Dec 22 (Reuters) - China's steel demand in 2023 will decline by 3.3% from 2022 to 890 million metric tons and contract a further 1.7% in 2024, the state-backed China Metallurgical Industry Planning and Research Institute said on Friday.

The world's largest steel producer manufactured a total of 952.14 million tons of crude steel in the first 11 months of 2023, up 1.5% year-on-year, official data showed last week.

