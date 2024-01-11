News & Insights

China's 2023 rare earth exports climb 7.3% y/y on growing demand

Credit: REUTERS/CHINA STRINGER NETWORK

January 11, 2024 — 10:41 pm EST

Written by Amy Lv and Andrew Hayley for Reuters ->

Adds backgrounds and details

BEIJING, Jan 12 (Reuters) - China's exports of rare earths in the full year of 2023 rose 7.3% from the prior year, customs data showed on Friday, due to its competitive prices and growing overseas demand.

The world's largest producer of rare earths shipped abroad a total of 52,307 metric tons of the minerals last year, data from the country's General Administration of Customs showed.

Demand for rare earths picked up benefiting from the rapid development in such sectors as new energy vehicles, wind power, and inverter air conditioners, said analysts.

Its exports of the 17 minerals classified as rare earths fell 18.24% to 3,439 tons in December from the previous month, the data also showed. The shipments were also down 20% from 4,307 tons in December 2022.

Rare earths are used in a range of products, including lasers, military equipment, electric vehicles, wind turbines and consumer electronics.

China's imports last month of rare earths were up 45% on the year to 16,381 tons, with the 2023 total climbing 44.8% from a year before to 175,853 tons, according to customs data.

(Reporting by Amy Lv and Andrew Hayley)

((Amy.Lv@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.