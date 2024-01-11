China's 2023 rare earth exports climb 7.3% y/y on growing demand

Adds backgrounds and details

BEIJING, Jan 12 (Reuters) - China's exports of rare earths in the full year of 2023 rose 7.3% from the prior year, customs data showed on Friday, due to its competitive prices and growing overseas demand.

The world's largest producer of rare earths shipped abroad a total of 52,307 metric tons of the minerals last year, data from the country's General Administration of Customs showed.

Demand for rare earths picked up benefiting from the rapid development in such sectors as new energy vehicles, wind power, and inverter air conditioners, said analysts.

Its exports of the 17 minerals classified as rare earths fell 18.24% to 3,439 tons in December from the previous month, the data also showed. The shipments were also down 20% from 4,307 tons in December 2022.

Rare earths are used in a range of products, including lasers, military equipment, electric vehicles, wind turbines and consumer electronics.

China's imports last month of rare earths were up 45% on the year to 16,381 tons, with the 2023 total climbing 44.8% from a year before to 175,853 tons, according to customs data.

